Edo CP orders investigation into death of policeman killed in Auchi

THERE is unease in the northern Edo town of Auchi, headquarters of Etsako Local Government Area of Edo State following the murder of a policeman by some suspected thugs.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawal Jimeta who condemned the murder said that he has ordered a full-scale investigation into the killing of Mr Felix Egbon, a police inspector who was reportedly shot dead on Friday night.

The Edo State Police spokesman, Mr Chidi Nwanbuzor who disclosed this to Tribune Online in Benin on Saturday explained that Egbon was shot at about 9 pm when he and his team who were enforcing COVID-19 curfew were attacked.

The hoodlums were reported to have emerged from the bush at Iyetse Quarters, Auchi with guns and other dangerous weapons.

Nwanbuzor, a deputy superintendent of police explained that the ill-fated policeman who was shot on the neck was immediately rushed to General Hospital, Auchi where he was declared dead.

The spokesman appealed for the assistance of sister security agencies, vigilante group and hunters in the area in arresting the perpetrators.

He also called on traditional rulers, village heads and youth leaders to assist in providing information that could help in fishing out those responsible for the dastardly act.

Nwanbuzor demanded that the perpetrators submit themselves to the police, adding that the police will continually protect the lives and property of people in line with the constitutional mandate.

