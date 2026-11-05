Edo: Court orders 47-year-old man to pay N100,000 for assault

An Oredo Magistrates’ Court in Benin, Edo State, has ordered a 47-year-old man, Nickson Omigie, to pay N100,000 compensation to the family of an assault victim, Dayo Akeju, after finding him guilty of assault occasioning harm.

The Magistrate, Mrs Caroline Oghuma, gave the order on Thursday after convicting Omigie on the second count of a six-count charge brought against him.

Following the conviction, Oghuma directed the defendant to pay N100,000 compensation to the victim’s family before cautioning and discharging him.

The magistrate, however, discharged and acquitted him on the remaining five counts, including conspiracy to commit assault occasioning harm, threatening violence, unlawful entry into a residential building and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

Earlier, the prosecutor, DSP Vincent Soyemi, told the court that the incident occurred on Dec. 1, 2021, at No. 23, Onorangbon Agho Street, Etete, Benin City.

Soyemi alleged that Omigie attacked Akeju and used a battle axe to injure his head and right hand.

He said the offence contravened Section 172 of the Criminal Law of Edo State, 2022.

The court’s decision resulted in Omigie’s conviction on the assault charge, while he was cleared of the other allegations.

(NAN)