[ICYMI] Edo councillor, Israel Inyanabor, kidnapped

For the second consecutive day, another person, a councillor in Ward One in Ewohimi, Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo State, Mr Israel Inyanabor, was on Wednesday kidnapped by some gunmen.

Iyanabor was kidnapped on the same spot where a couple, Mr and Mrs Aluola, were kidnapped by suspected bandits along Ewato road on Tuesday.

The kidnap of the council legislator, Tribune Online gathered, came early in the morning at a time when the abductors of the Aluolas were yet to release them after making a sum of N15 million as a ransom for their release.

The abduction of Hon. Inyanabor happened along Ewatto-Ubiaja-Okhuesan road near Ena river in Esan South East local government area of Edo State.

The kidnapped councillor was said to be driving along the dreaded Ewohimi road when the suspected armed men suddenly emerged from a nearby bush and opened fire, thus forcing him to stop abruptly.

The gunmen were said to have seized the victim and took him into the nearest forest.

As at the time of filing this report, the councillor’s abductors were yet to contact the family of the victim for likely negotiation with them for payment of ransom.

A source in the council Secretariat said that there had been several kidnapping case and other criminal activities around the Ena river on Ewatto-Okhuessan Road in recent times.

The source noted that with the sloppy nature of the road, criminals do hide in the bush while unsuspecting motorists drive into the ambush laid by the bandits around the river valley.

Residents of the area have also appealed to the state government and the police for the deployment of operatives of the joint security task force to the area as the hoodlums had turned the forest to shelter for kidnapped victims while awaiting ransom.

The people also called on the Local Government Area Chairman, Hon. Peter Aguele, to set up a strong vigilante group in the area.

When contacted, Edo Police Command Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, promised to call back in two hours time but he never did just as he did not answer the several calls to his phone afterwards.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund… Israel Inyanabor Israel Inyanabor

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain… Israel Inyanabor Israel Inyanabor

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE