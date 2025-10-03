Edo: Complete roads or lose contracts, Works Minister warns contractors

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi has warned contractors handling Federal Roads across Edo State to expedite action and complete the projects by October 2025 or face contract termination, adding that the only way to get the economy of a state or a nation to move forward is to build roads.

Hon. Umahi, who gave the warning while on an inspection tour of federal roads across Edo Central and Edo South Senatorial Districts at the weekend, particularly ordered CBC, one of the contractors handling the road project, to return to the site on Monday or face the likelihood of contract termination.

The visit was aimed at assessing first-hand the deplorable state of critical road infrastructure and exploring urgent interventions to ease the burden on commuters.

The inspection tour took the delegation to Ujuelen, the Ekpoma stretch of the Benin–Auchi–Lokoja Expressway, and Egbele in Uromi, where the Minister expressed deep displeasure at the condition of the roads.

The Minister, accompanied by the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to helping the people through quality projects that would impact meaningfully on them.

He said: “When we came on board about the time of the election of our dear governor, the stakeholders came to see the President and say, look, we need this place (Benin–Auchi road).

“In September last year, when a truck fell in this location, it took divers to swim to the point to rescue the driver. And it was a sight that nobody should pray to see.

“And I think the President saw it. So, when they came and mentioned it, the immediate intervention was to use the BUA tax credit to rescue this place. Today, nobody will understand how this place was. So, I commend BUA very highly.”

Continuing, Umahi said: “The job quality is excellent, the speed is good, but I am tasking them in the month of October, if this first 10 by 220k is not finished, I will ground all your operations everywhere in the country until this is done.

“I think there should be an element of madness to right the wrongs of the past, and you can now go and talk anyhow you want to.

“So, I am directing CBC to get back to the site while commending them because my conscience is before God. I work for God, Mr President and the people.

“I am very courageous to do the right thing, and this is very important. So, CCECC, by Monday, you are not working effectively in two sections. I know you have not been mobilised, then forget about that job. We will give it to other people.”

He explained that one of the greatest problems being faced by the Federal Government in terms of building roads is that contractors handling the projects have no more than 25 projects each, inherited from the past administration, and have inadequate personnel to execute the projects.

“So, they don’t have the personnel or equipment to man those jobs. So, they go into economic politics and say Oh, there is rain, traffic and demand for compensation.

“But I am poised to address such politics. People are suffering, and the President is committed to righting the wrongs of the past.

“When we came on board, and I challenge anybody, tell me any state outside what the governors are doing that has 100km of road that you can pass without a challenge?

“There is none. What BUA is doing is what the President is doing. He is building roads, not constructing roads.

“Because this is part of the NNPC Tax Credit project. And the President has directed that none of these projects should stop. So, if you see any other stopping, it is our responsibility and we owe the public very serious apologies.

“So, I have directed the Director of Works on what the contractors need to do nationwide. We need to get the right method statement for the execution of road projects.

“I think that the contractors on this road have a responsibility to assist, because the hold-up you see, you have to hold me responsible because the President has given every assistance to ensure that this road, all the way from Warri down to Abuja, is in very good condition,” he disclosed.

Governor Okpebholo, on his part, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for prioritising Edo roads, noting that the administration’s renewed focus has inspired confidence among the people.

He described the APC as a progressive party delivering tangible results, adding, “This is a federal road, but Edo people use these roads, and we cannot abandon them.

“President Tinubu has changed the narrative, and our people are grateful. What our administration is doing is visible to everyone. In the past, the State Government put up signs saying ‘please bear with us’.”

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (South-South), Gift Johnbull, described the project as a direct product of the “Renewed Hope Agenda,” adding that communities along the route are already feeling the impact of federal attention.

Speaking earlier for BUA International, Project Manager, Mohammad Rabiu, assured that the new concrete design being used on the 30km Ekpoma section of the road would ensure longevity.

“This Ekpoma section was once a death trap. Today, people are smiling. In a few weeks, we will return to commission this project,” he said.

Director of Federal Highways (Construction and Rehabilitation), Engr. Clement Ogbuagu also commended BUA International for the quality of work delivered on the 30km Ekpoma section.

He explained that the previous contractor’s poor performance necessitated termination before President Tinubu re-awarded the contract under a tax credit scheme.

Governor Okpebholo and Engr. Umahi also visited some parts of the ongoing reconstruction of the Benin–Asaba Expressway, recently handed over to a Concession Company.

In a significant development, Umahi formally handed over the completion of one full carriageway from Ewu to Agbor to the Edo State Government.

He explained that while the Federal Ministry of Works will handle the design, execution will be managed locally by the State Government.

