Edo community protests alleged detention of village head, chief priest

Members of the Ulegun community of Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State on Monday trooped out in their numbers to protest against the alleged detention of their Enogie (VillageHead), Sunday Eghosasere Omoregie, and the community’s Ohen (Chief Priest), Philip Uwuoroya, by some highly-placed personalities in the state.

The protesters made up of land developers, mother of the community head, secretary to the community, and youths, among others, were at the Government House, where they called on the state government to rescue them from the hands of the alleged tormentors.

The villagers also appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki to assist them in the immediate release of the community head and the chief priest that was detained at the Oba Market Police station since last Wednesday.

They alleged that over 80 houses had so far been demolished by their alleged tormentors, calling on Governor Obaseki to carry out a thorough investigation on the true ownership of the disputed lands, and arrest and prosecute those allegedly behind the heinous act.

The community’s Queen Mother, Rose Omoregie, while speaking to journalists, alleged that the community head was called for a meeting last Wednesday and that since then, he had not returned home.

She added that they later found out that he was detained at the Oba Market Police Station on the order of the unnamed highly-placed institution.

Mrs Omoregie further explained that the Enogie inherited the land in dispute between the Ulegun community and Ikhiri community from his grandfather.

“This land dispute between the Ulegun community and Ikhiri community started in 1974 before the present Enogie was born. His grandfather won the case against the Ikhiri community in court, and his father also won in the court and he also won the case against the Ikhiri community. There was never a time, the Ulegun community allocated parcels of land to any highly placed personality”, she reiterated.

“We appeal to the state government to come to our aid and rescue us from the hands of our tormentors, release the Enogie and the chief priest,” she pleaded.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the community, Peter Aigbe, said the land where houses were demolished was not in dispute as all cases concerning the said land had since been settled and resolved in favour of the community by the Supreme Court.

He added that the former Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Esther Edigin, ordered a perpetual injunction, restraining the Ikhiri community from “further entering, selling, alienating, building and doing anything whatsoever that is adverse to the rights of the Ulegun community in and over the disputed parcel of land.”

Aigbe added that “the court further nullified the acts of entering, selling off, building or any other thing (s) done in the land as the same amounts to trespass.”

Receiving the protesters, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Osaigbovo Iyoha, commended the community for the peaceful protest and for not taking laws into their hands.

He assured that the state government would explore all the necessary constitutional means to intervene with a view to addressing their plight.





