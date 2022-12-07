Edo community lauds Obaseki over infrastructure

THE Enogie-in-Council (Duke), Prince Osagumwenro Eki-Eresoyen, elders and the people of Uhogua community in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, have expressed appreciation to the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, for the provision of infrastructural projects, especially the ongoing electrification project in their locality which they said is almost completed.

Speaking on behalf of the Duke and the people, Pa Thomas Omonuwa, Pa Joseph Aduwa, Pa Andrew Owie, Pa Daniel Emokhai and Pa John Ewansiha, all elders as well as Mr. John Oyegbonmwan, the youth leader, extolled Governor Obaseki for bringing development to the state, saying their community had been without electricity for the past eight years without government’s attention

The people maintained that they had suffered untold hardship from the borehole as they go extra miles to source for potable water.

They further said that they were happy recently when Obaseki gave directives to the immediate past board of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission, (EDSOGPADEC), led by Pastor Kennedy Osifo, to embark on the electrification of the community which also houses the state internally displaced persons (IDP) camp.

They said that the EDSOGPADEC mobilised a contractor to bring and install a 500KVA transformer with two units.

The people, while making a case for the use of PHCN metre against card, appealed to the governor to prevail on the contractor to add the remaining one balance unit to make it a total three of units and to also ensure that electricity is supplied before this year ‘Ugie Festival’ since that was the initial assurance.

The Uhogua people assured of their continuous support to the Edo State government and appealed for the construction of the road from Iguadolor-Uhogua-Seven Up.