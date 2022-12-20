Edo Central Senatorial Contest: Oshiomhole urges Esan people to vote for Okpebholo

Former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has urged the people of Edo Central Senatorial District to vote massively for the senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Monday Okpebholo, in the next general election to guarantee proper representation at the senate.

Comrade Oshiomhole, himself a senatorial candidate for the Edo North Senatorial District under the APC, who made the call at the official campaign flag-off of APC in Edo Central Senatorial District, said that Okpebholo remained the man that would transform the fortune of Esanland and bring joy to the people.

The former National Chairman of the APC described Okpebholo, popularly called “Akpakomiza” as a “humble, resourceful, industrious, and committed fellow with an iron will to bring the sought-after dividend democracy to the doorsteps of Esan people.”

According to him, with Monday Okpebholo at the senate, the people of Edo Central could be sure of having a senator they could be proud to call their own.

“Akpakomiza will spread great happiness in Esanland when you elect him as your senator. He has toiled. He knows how to survive in Nigeria. He believes in the people. With him in the Senate, you will have a man you can be proud to call your senator. He is humble, resourceful, industrious and committed”, Oshimhole told the crowd at the rally.

Speaking at the rally, Okpebholo said he would use his senatorial position to cause light to shine in the whole of Esanland, promising to take the issue of job creation very seriously.

He declared that he possessed a strong capacity to address the issues confronting the senatorial district, due to his thorough understanding of the problems, adding his representation would deliver a thriving and sustainable local economy in Esan Land through robust legislation

He asserted that he was well equipped with the requisite capacity to sponsor people-centred bills and move motions for the best interest of the people of Esanland and therefore, appealed to the Esan People to join him in the patriotic venture, by voting massively for him at the general election, next year.

“I am convinced that I embody the fresh breath, new ideas and ideals that will drive Esanland forward and progressively. I am equipped with the requisite capacity to provide qualitative representation through robust and people-centred bills and motions.”

“My vision of Esanland of possibilities is borne out of the soul, out of a deep place of understanding of our shared condition as a people, out of a thorough understanding of the real issues that confront us and a strong capacity, built through years of learning and serving, to solve them and create better possible”, he declared.

