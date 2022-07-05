Edo Catholic priest was only tortured, not kidnapped ― Benin Diocese

The Catholic Diocese of Benin City has explained how Fr. Luigi Brenna managed to escape being kidnapped while watching a local football match in Usen community, Benin City on Sunday.

The Diocese in a statement by Very Rev. Fr. Michael Oyanoafoh admitted that an attempt was made to abduct him after sporadic shootings which lasted for several minutes but the cleric feigned dead, thereby forcing the suspected kidnappers to abandon him.

It was added that Fr. Brenna was never taken into custody by the kidnappers more or less the reported demands and payment of ransom for his release.

The statement read: “His Grace, Most Rev. Augustine O. Akubeze, we give thanks to God for the freedom of Fr. Luigi Brenna, CRS from the hands of kidnappers. On Sunday, July 3, 2022 Fr. Luigi Brenna, CRS was watching football game by the boys in the village at Usen in front of the Somas Community playing ground. Suddenly, some suspected herdsmen stormed the venue shooting sporadically.

“The boys playing football ran away in great fear and trembling and they captured Fr. Luigui.

“Brenna, CRS before he could run into his apartment. They beat him; used machete on his head and body and dragged him away. After about half a kilometer of intense trekking and dragging, they gave him more beating because he was resisting following them so he passed out (fainted).

“They left him and went away thinking he was dead. When he regained consciousness, he went home in a pool of blood. His fellow priests who were hiding at the sound of the sporadic shooting around their house came out from their hide-out and rushed him to Igbinedion Teaching Hospital, Okada.





“Today, Monday, 4th July, 2022, he was taken to another hospital to continue treatment. We thank God that he is responding to treatment. Let us pray that God will grant him faster healing.”