Edo businessman, Captain Hosa Okunbo, debunks report of ill health

Benin multi-billionaire and philanthropist, Captain Idahosa Okunbo, popularly known as Captain Hosa, has debunked the rumour of his ill health, saying such was the handiwork of mischief-makers.

Captain Hosa who os the Chairman, Ocean Marine Limited, stressed that he is hail and hearty, contrary to the wild speculations that he had taken ill and was flown abroad after the Edo September 19th Governorship election.

A close aide of the philanthropist, who spoke on the condition of anonymity maintained that his principal “is hail, hearty and bubbling.”

He described the report of I’ll health as “not only wicked but equally nonsensical and lies from the pit of hell”, added that there was no iota of truth in it and urged the public to disregard such report.

“The election has been fought and won, why are they desperate to rubbish the image of Capt Hosa and even wish him dead if they don’t have a hidden vicious agenda of vendetta against him?” the source queried

“In a rare show of statesmanship, Capt Hosa congratulated the winner of the election, something I am sure they would not have done if the pendulum swung the other way around”, the source added.

He also discountenanced the allegations that Capt Hosa took contracts from Edo State government which he never executed as another lie

“The records are there for anyone to check if Capt Hosa participated in any so-called contract sleaze. In any case, Governor Godwin Obaseki has been in office for almost four years now, why has he not come out with any evidence and proof that Capt Hosa is a defaulting contractor to Edo state?” He interrogated.

Also, talking about the Benin Airport road project that Servtek construction company was involved with under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s government, the aide said: “their records are available in Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC to show that Capt Hosa is not the owner of the company as being bandied around by those who want to mislead the public.”

“In any case, how come a contract Comrade Oshiomhole awarded for less than N7 billion naira is now suddenly put at over N40 billion naira if not that the intent on tarnishing the image of an achiever like Capt Hosa are blinded by lies and hate?

“Capt Hosa was never involved in the construction of Benin Airport road and he has addressed the issue long ago during the tenure of Comrade Oshiomhole. The desperation of his traducers are pushing them to be recycling valueless materials and misinformation,” he reiterated.

He furthered added Capt Hosa had since moved and concentrating on his numerous businesses across the globe.

