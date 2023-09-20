Mrs Betsy Obaseki, the wife of Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, has emerged as the Most Prolific First Lady of 2023.

In an online vote, the Edo State First Lady floored 21 other First Ladies nominated in this category in the upcoming Democracy Heroes Award.

The award, being spearheaded by Face of Democracy Nigeria (FDN), is organised to recognize entrepreneurs and business and political leaders who have made outstanding contributions to society’s development in employment creation, excellent governance, corporate social responsibility, and others.

The official conferment will take place October 18, 2023, in Abuja, where, along with others who won, Mrs Obaseki will be awarded the Most Prolific First Lady of the Year.

The Project Director of Face of Democracy Nigeria, FDN projects, and Organisers of Face of Democracy Nigeria, Olufunsho Ajagbonna, at a press briefing in Abuja, expressed satisfaction with the successful outcome of the process.

He said the collation of votes was transparently carried out, urging those who did not win in their various categories of nomination to exercise patience as subsequent editions will hold.





Ajagbonna said the organisation is poised to recognising Africans who have made immense contributions towards to development of the continent.

