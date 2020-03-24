Benin City hosts maiden Green Hangout

Environment enthusiasts gathered for the maiden Green Hangout to be held in Benin City to create a working synergy amongst environmentalists and climate change actors in Edo State. Held on March 14, 2020 at the Ogba zoo and Ecological Garden, participants also discovered smarter ways of creating a sustainable environment.

Facilitators at the event included the representative of the Edo State Sustainable Development Goals, Mr Patrick Omene, who spoke on his office’s plans to sensitise the populace, especially those in the rural areas of the state on the importance of achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The executive director of Connected Advocacy, Mr Isreal Orekha, spoke on the need for more climate change actors.

Peter Aguebor, organiser of this event and executive director for MiND Initiative, said, “We were excited to welcome 29 participants to the event. Feedback from participants were positive and highly satisfactory: from the speakers to venue choice, to the event line up of activities, spurring us to do more.”

He added, “This event engaged participants in a totally different way with renewed zeal to achieving environmental sustainability.

“The Eleven Eleven Twelve Foundation did amazingly well by graciously sponsoring the event and having their Edo State focal person present.”

At the event, participants raised issues bothering on environmental challenges prevalent in their communities and smarter ways of curbing them. These included the carrot-and-stick method, where people are commended for their good works and punished for wrongs done; proper waste disposal, reuse and recycle, ‘plogging’ which is picking up trash while jogging; provision of waste bins at strategic points, and creating behavioural change through aggressive awareness campaign.

Government was asked to consider investing in renewable energy, public transportation which would reduce of carbon emissions.