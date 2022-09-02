Edo begins fresh registration for produce buyers, exporters, others

By 'Suyi Ayodele - Benin
The Edo Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security on Friday announced that fresh registration for licensed produce buyers, processors and exporters would commence on October 7.

The announcement was made via a statement endorsed by the commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Stephen Idehenre, in Benin.

Idehenre, in the statement, disclosed that all permissions granted and buyer’s registration previously used had been revoked with immediate effect.

He noted that the current produce season ended on September 1. 2022.

“October 7, 2022, is hereby declared as the opening date for new produce season 2022/2023.

“Prospective produce buyers, Licensed Buying Agent (LBA) exporters and processors are hereby advised to come to the department of produce serviced in the ministry for fresh registration and guidelines,” Idehenre said.

