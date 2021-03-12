Edo begins administration of COVID-19 vaccine Monday

The Edo State Government will on Monday, March 15, begin the administration of the first batch of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines received from the Federal Government on Thursday.

Disclosing this on Friday at a press conference, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Osamwonyi Irowa,

allayed fears over possible side effects as recently rumoured by some group of persons.

Irowa said the vaccines which had been approved by National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, “is safe, effective and would be administered free of charge.”

The permanent secretary added that the rollout of the vaccines would be in four phases, with the first phase scheduled for front line health workers, their supporting staff and strategic leaders in the state, on Monday.

“His Excellency, the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, will officially flag off the 10-day campaign on Monday, March 15 at the new festival hall Government House, here in Benin city,” he disclosed.

“The Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the state will be rolled out in phase, this first will be administered to front line workers, after an electronic self-registration, the second, third and fourth phases will include administering these vaccines to the elderly, those between 18-49 years with co-morbidities and the rest of the eligible population between the ages of 18-49 years respectively,” Irowa added.

According to him, “As part of the preparation for the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines in the State, healthcare workers have been duly trained at national and state levels and the same training is being cascaded to the local government and the facilities level where the vaccines will be administered.

“Healthcare workers will be available at vaccination posts to give answers to questions relating to the vaccine safety and management of possible side effects.

Irowa appealed to the media, “to continue to support the Edo State government in conveying truthful, factual and objective messages in order to dispel negative rumours around COVID-19 vaccines and the government efforts to protect the citizens against the disease.

“The various fixed posts for the vaccination spread across the 18 LGAs have been identified and these locations will be adequately disseminated to the general public for ease of access.”

