Edo: Asue Ighodalo’s campaign DG resigns from PDP

The Director-General of the Asue/Ogie Campaign Council for the Edo State 2024 governorship election, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a letter addressed to the PDP Ward 5 Chairman in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state, the former lawmaker and Commissioner in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) said his resignation was due to recent developments in the party.

While not disclosing his next political destination, he stated that he wishes to concentrate on his private life and business.

Part of the letter read:

“I am writing to formally resign my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ward 5, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Edo State.

“This is a painstaking decision for me, as the PDP has played a vital role in my political journey and personal development.

“For this, I remain deeply grateful and will always cherish the platform the party provided me.

“However, recent developments within the party—both at the state and national levels—have made it difficult for me to remain a member of the party.

“The values and principles that once defined the PDP, as laid down by our founding fathers, appear to have been eroded.

“What we see today no longer aligns with the vision they had for a truly democratic, all-inclusive, and people-centred political party.

“In view of this, I have decided to resign my membership of the party to enable me to concentrate fully on my family and business engagements.

“This is not a decision made out of anger or haste, but one rooted in deep reflection and a sincere desire to preserve my personal values and integrity.

“I sincerely thank the party leadership and all members of Ward 5, Ikpoba-Okha LGA, for their love and support over the years. I wish the PDP well in its future endeavours.”

He told Tribune Online by phone that his next political destination is yet to be decided.

Recall that Iduoriyekemwen had told a PDP stakeholders’ meeting last Monday that the party should not participate in the forthcoming by-elections in the state due to the internal division within the party.

