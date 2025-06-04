Edo Assembly Speaker distributes motorcycles to Owan West constituency youths

Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), Blessing Agbebaku, on Wednesday presented motorcycles to seven youths in Owan West Constituency of the state.

The gesture, according to the Speaker, is to aid their mobility to farms located a considerable distance from town.

He advised the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the motorcycles and encouraged other unemployed youths to embrace farming.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Pastor Muyiwa Adisa thanked Agbebaku for his generosity, emphasizing that the support would, in no small measure, boost their farming activities.

The brief event climaxed with the formal presentation of the motorcycles to the beneficiaries.

