Edo Assembly clears eight out of nine commissioner nominees

The Edo House of Assembly, on Monday, confirmed eight out of the nine commissioner nominees sent to it by Governor Godwin Obaseki on February 1, 2022.

The eight nominees were screened and cleared by the three-man ad-hoc committee led by the Majority leader, Henry Okhuarobo.

Governor Obaseki had in a letter, dated January 25, 2022, and addressed to the speaker, Marcus Onobun, requested the House to screen and confirm the nominees as commissioners in the state.

Those on the list included: Chris Osaretin Nehikhare, Omololu Ojehomon, Afishetu Braimoh, Stephen Ehikioya Idehenre and Engr Osasere Malachi Evbuomwan.

Others are Okogbe Donald Ojemeh, Okojie Nosawe Newton and Engr Jonathan Osioakpaiemhe Lawani.

The Chairman of the Committee, Okhuarobo, presented the report of the Committee on the screened nominees to the House for consideration.

Presenting the report at the Committee of the Whole, Okhuarobo told the house that one of the nominees, Bamidele Obaitan, could not be screened due to unexpected emergency on the part of the nominee.

According to him, the nominees are physically fit and educationally qualified for the state assignment.

The committee recommended that the nominees, having been found to be eligible, be confirmed as commissioners in the state.

Thereafter, the House unanimously, in a voice vote, confirmed the nominees as commissioners in Edo State.

The Speaker, Marcus Onobun, commended Governor Obaseki for giving youths like Barr. Okogbe Donald and Jonathan Lawani, the opportunity to represent the youths in his administration.

Speaking shortly after his confirmation, Barr. Donald Okogbe pledged to help redirect, reengage and refocus the youths’ energy to national development.

Okogbe “Edo is privileged to have a development-driven governor, all we need to do is to help prepare our youths to be marketable not just locally but internationally,” Okogbe said.

Also speaking, Afishetu Braimoh, said she was committed to making a difference by adding value and aligning with the vision of the governor to make Edo great again.

According to Braimoh, “we are here to help convert our commodities to value chains so that the world can appreciate Edo for what it is known for.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate