Edo APC youths galvanise members’ support for Tinubu, assure of victory in 2023

The youth wing of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Tuesday held a Youths Summit, where they assured the presidential candidate of the party for next year’s general election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a resounding victory at the election.

This was as they called on all members of the party in the state to forget their differences and present a common front that would lead to the victories of the party’s candidates in the election.

Speaking during the event, which was held at the Emporium Hall, GRA, Benin City, the senatorial candidate for Edo South, Valentine Asuen, and the Oredo Federal Constituency candidate, Osaro Obazee, promised to work hard to improve on the party’s reward system with the view to promoting commitment and loyalty in the party.

Asuen, who described himself as “once a youth leader of the party”, noted that he was very much aware of the plights of the youths in the party and assured them that all their complaints about the reward system in the party would be adequately addressed to the satisfaction of all stakeholders.

The senatorial hopeful further assured the party faithful that he would put up modality in place to ensure that those who worked for the survival of the party were adequately rewarded so as to encourage others to work for the success of the APC in the state.

Also speaking, Obazee appealed to the APC faithful in the state not to lose hope in the party, adding that the reward system would be looked into and all lapses addressed.

Obazee, who admonished members to join hands together to rescue the state and ensure victory for the party, lamented that in almost three years, there had been no local government chairmen in the state due to the inability of the governor to conduct the local government election.





The House of Representatives hopeful said that he would address the irregularity with appropriate legislation at the lower legislative chamber, when elected.

Addressing the summit, the Edo APC Youth Leader, Mr. Tony Kaba, said the essence of the summit was to sensitize the youths on what to do before, during, and after the election.

He said the forum was to acquaint them with their candidates for various political positions in the forthcoming elections in the country and appealed to them to continue to mobilise Edo people for the presidential candidate of the party, Tinubu.

Speaking earlier, the State Chairman of the party, Col. David Imuse (Rtd), challenged the youths to go to their various constituencies and encourage other party members to vote and defend their votes.