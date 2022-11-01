Edo APC faults sack of commissioner, says act admission of failure

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has faulted Monday’s sack of the state’s Commissioner for Roads and Bridges, Newton Okojie by Governor Godwin Obaseki for poor performance.

The State Chairman of the party, David Imuse (rtd), while reacting to the sack on Tuesday, said that the action remained an admission of failure, which the governor should accept instead of looking for a scapegoat.

Imuse, in a statement endorsed by the party’s State Assistant Publicity Secretary, Ofure Osehobo, said rather than sack the commissioner, the governor should have taken the bullet by resigning from office because his government had failed abysmally.

“Edo people are not surprised that six years of Obaseki’s government has only brought about sorrow, unwarranted pain and anguish with deliberate falsehood as official policies.

“The governor cannot shoulder responsibility. He plays the ostrich and refuses to accept the blame for the position he has put Edo: fallen standard of education with no teachers, collapse of infrastructure across all sectors, epileptic healthcare services and an unsafe State.

“Is it claims of a vibrant private-sector-led economy, which has benefited from wide-ranging government reforms and programmes informed by insights, learning and intelligence garnered from this sustained and evolving exchange with the private sector by Mr Obaseki? It is all lies.

“The summary of it all is that Edo is bleeding profusely under the very confused PDP government led by Mr Godwin Obaseki who has a warped understanding of democratic governance.

“We will continue to appeal to Edo people to be resilient, hopeful and patient because the agony and suffering will not last for too long. Elections are here and they must unite to sweep the PDP away in all its forms so that Edo state can move forward”, the statement said.

It would be recalled that Governor Obaseki, vide a statement endorsed by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr Chris Nehikhare, sacked Okojie for poor performance, saying that the sacked commissioner had not been able to meet the expectations of the office.

