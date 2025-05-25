Edo APC appoints acting deputy state chairman, one other

The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the appointment of Sylvester Aigboboh as the acting deputy state chairman and Pedro Esangbedo as the acting vice chairman for Edo Central Senatorial District.

According to a press release issued by the party’s State Secretariat, the appointments take immediate effect.

The development follows the elevation of the former deputy state chairman, Chief Jaret Tenebe, to the position of state chairman, and the defection of Chief Francis Inegbeniki, the former Vice Chairman for Edo Central, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The statement explained that the appointments are in line with the party’s constitution and are aimed at ensuring smooth and effective administration within the party structure.

“In accordance with the provisions of the APC constitution and for the continued efficiency of the party’s operations, it became imperative to fill these positions with individuals of proven character and integrity,” the statement read.

Aigboboh and Esangbedo will serve in an acting capacity pending the conduct of the party’s next state congress.

They are expected to work closely with the State Chairman, Emperor Jaret Tenebe, and other members of the party’s executive to provide strong leadership as preparations for the 2027 general elections begin.

