Edo advocates partnership with CBN, Ondo, Delta on oil palm

FOLLOWING its resolve to diversify the economy, the Edo State Government has called for collaboration to drive investments in sustainable oil palm production in Nigeria. Managing Director, Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO), Kelvin Uwaibi, made the call during the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s oil palm stakeholders engagement in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Uwaibi noted that Edo, Ondo and Delta States can collaborate with the CBN to create a sustainable oil palm production belt, which could lead to the development of the crop and other tree crops in Nigeria.

He further noted that stakeholders like the Federal Ministries of Industry, Trade and Investment and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development as well as the bankers’ committee were critical in driving a national policy for oil palm development. He said: “The role of the bankers’ committee is crucial to the oil palm development initiative. The CBN should approach other banks to replicate the Edo success story in other states.

“Let the bankers’ committee lead a synergy similar to what was obtained during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic to stimulate the development of tree crops in Nigeria.

“The Russian-Ukraine war should give us an insight on why we must act fast. There is a food crisis. We have over 200 million Nigerians; we must do something to sustain ourselves internally outside export.”

On his part, the Coordinator of the Edo state Oil Palm Programme, Churchill Oboh, disclosed that the state government has allocated about 62,500 hectares of land to oil palm investors in the state.

Oboh urged neighbouring states like Ondo and Delta to either learn or improve on the Edo experience and come up with sustainable ways of ensuring land availability for oil palm production to attain self-sufficiency.

Meanwhile, the coordinator called on the CBN to take a critical look into funding oil palm businesses in Nigeria. “CBN should also look into a process of financial support to oil palm investment in Nigeria,” he added.