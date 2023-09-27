Chairman Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo, Princess Benedicta Attoh, on Wednesday, visited the victims of the Okpella accident at the hospital and promised to offset the medical bills for the treatment of the victims.

Attoh also visited the scene of the accident, which occurred on Monday evening, to ascertain the extent of damage done with a view to mobilising funds for the repairs of the damaged transformer and the replacement of other electrical facilities destroyed by the accident.

It would be recalled that an articulated vehicle rammed into a high-tension transformer, which it completely destroyed before hitting a bus and some pedestrians.

Five victims died on the spot, while three others died in hospital, just as five are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Attoh, who was visibly emotional about the incident spent time to appreciate the medical team led by Dr. Tunde Ajie and Dr. Sylvester Asaboro for their efforts to save lives. She asked if there was any critical case among them that required relocation to other hospitals outside Okpella.

She also took time to interact with each of the victims in their hospital beds and encouraged them not to add the fear of medical bills to their health challenge, assuring them that Etsako East Council would take care of their bills.

The Etsako East Local Government Area Chairman who later visited the scene of the accident expressed shock over the extent of damage done. She was taken on a tour by a team of Okpella elders led by Chief Joshua Ogene and Dr Tunde Ajie.

According to them, “the entire Okpella community do not have electricity as the major transformer which serves as the nucleus that feeds other transformers in the community was damaged during the accident and several electric poles were broken among others damages.

In an interview after a visit to the Hospital and the accident scene, Attoh described the damage done as huge and financially demanding.

She called on individuals, corporate organisations, and political leaders from Etsako East and Afemai land to join hands with her in offsetting the medical bills as well as restoring light to the Okpella community within the next few days.

She said the restoration of electricity and the replacement of transformers and others were very urgent as many people could not go to work due to the electricity issue.





“The electrical damage has rendered many youths idle and we do not want our Okpella youths to be Idle as an idle mind is the devil’s workshop,” Attoh added.

