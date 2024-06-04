The African Action Congress (AAC) Gubernatorial Candidate for the September 21, 2024, Governorship Election in Edo State, Dr. Udoh Oberaifo, has promised to revamp the 10 kilometres Okpekpe road race and develop the community into a world tourist destination If elected.

Oberaifo made this known shortly after running the 2024, 10 kilometres Okpekpe road race which took place on May 25 in Okpekpe, Etsako West local government area of Edo.

Speaking after the race, Oberaifo said, his administration if elected would invest in infrastructure that would support his vision of ensuring that the beautiful green landscape and hilly crests of Okpekpe were developed into a major tourist attraction area.

He promised to elevate the Okpekpe Marathon to a world-class event that would reflect his innovative vision and commitment to making Edo a tourism and sports hub which will undoubtedly contribute to the state’s economic and social growth.

He explained that the initiative aligned with his broader goal of making Edo a tourism destination state in Nigeria.

“We will work towards making the Okpekpe Marathon an internationally recognized event.

“We intend to revamp the Okpekpe road race and integrate additional events to create a comprehensive sports tourism package.

“These efforts would not only boost local tourism but also stimulate economic growth by attracting visitors and investment to the state,” he said.

He explained that his participation in the race from start to finish was a testament to his dedication to the state’s development and the well-being of its citizens.

The AAC gubernatorial candidate, distinguished as the only gubernatorial candidate to run the Okpekpe 10km race from start to finish, was widely praised by Edo residents, who cheered him all through the race.

Dr. Oberaifo’s campaign continued to gain momentum as he championed initiatives aimed at fostering a healthier, more vibrant Edo State.

As the campaign progressed, Dr. Oberaifo appealed for support and votes from Edo people to enable him bring positive change and development to the region.

The AAC’s national leader and former presidential candidate, Mr. Omoleye Sowore, alongside other party executives and faithful also attended the Okpekpe road race.

Their participation underscored the party’s solidarity and commitment to promoting health, sports, fitness, and community spirit including being dedicated to community engagement and local events.

