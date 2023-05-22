A group, Ovia South West/ North East United, has called on the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Dennis Idahosa, to contest the 2024 Edo State governorship election.

The convener of the group and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ora Ward, Ovia South West Local Government Area Mr. Goodluck Adenomo, in a statement in Benin City said Idahosa had the qualities required to govern a state haven displayed the qualities as a member of the Green Chamber for the past four years.

The astute businessman described Idahosa as a bridge between the old and the young, with his popularity cutting across all ages and gender.

“Hon Dennis Idahosa has proven his leadership capacities even before he became a member of the House of Representatives.

“Many people have forgotten that he was a commissioner under the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole administration and when he was there, he donated his monthly salary to the less privileged and widows in Ovia.

“As a lawmaker, he has not only displayed his capacities with his contributions to debates in the house, sponsorship and co-sponsorship of bills, motions and resolutions, he has connected with the executive arm of government and to bring development and empowerments to the people of Ovia.

“Since the beginning of the 4th Republic, the people of Ovia have never had it this good and it is only proper that such a performer is given a bigger responsibility so that he can extend this goodwill and leadership qualities to the people of Edo State.

“Hon Idahosa is a young man that is a bridge between the old and the young”, the group leader affirmed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…





‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…