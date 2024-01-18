The immediate past Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Sen. (Pharm.) Matthew Urhoghide, has conveyed his intention to contest the 2024 Edo State Governorship Election to the state All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a letter, dated January 12, 2024, signed by Sen. Urhoghide and addressed to the Chairman of the APC in Edo.

The letter, titled “Request for a Meeting with your Executive to Express my interest to contest the Forthcoming Edo State Gubernatorial Election under the All Progressives Congress Platform” read:

“I write to formally request for any day of your convenience to meet with members of your Executive to formally intimate you of my desire to contest the September 2024 Governorship Election in Edo State under our great Party, the All Progressives Congress.

“My family, associates, aides and I shall contain our activities within any day that you may choose and which we expect will be communicated to us in earliest possible time with the party primaries timetable taken into consideration.

“Please, let me thank you in anticipation of your kind consideration of this request and to inform you that you can be assured that we appreciate your leadership of this great party and shall respect, at all times, any direction that the party may wish to go through your office”.

