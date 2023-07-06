The Labour Party (LP) has said it would work to win the 2024 gubernatorial election in Edo come 2024.

Embattled Chairman of the Party, Barr. Julius Abure said this in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiorah Ifoh and released to the media on Wednesday.

The chairman who has toured some wards and local governments in Edo called on all the party supporters and stakeholders to forge a common front ahead of the 2024 guber race to record the feat it did in the 2023 President election where it scored about 75% of the votes to have a convincing presidential win.

The statement reads: “The national chairman embarked on a sensitisation tour a week ago starting from his ward and his unit in Esan North East Local Government Area, Edo Central senatorial district to the state level.

“He appreciated the state working committee for their solidarity support, hard work and its resilience in the 2023 general election which saw the Labour Party scoring 75 percent in the presidential election, and in so doing deprived all other political parties from getting 25 percent in the election.

“The national chairman then appealed to the state executive council to build on this foundation and maintain the tempo in order to be able to participate effectively with the view to winning the governorship election in Edo.

“He equally cautioned the executive over some units executives across the state that are not in existence.

“Barrister Abure has also set up several committees to reconcile the aggrieved members even as he charged the state leadership of the party to open its doors to accommodate new entrants and cooperate with all other leaders and stakeholders to ensure a strong, united and formidable party that will be able to win the governorship election.”

He therefore charged the Local Government Chairmen as well as the Ward Chairmen to appraise their Unit Executives and substitute the same within the next two weeks.

“They were also mandated to report to the House on the 18th of July 2023. The House further set up a committee to reconcile all the aggrieved members within the State.

“The National Chairman equally educated the State Executives on the need to open their doors to accommodate new entrants. He emphasized that the executives alone won’t be able to win elections as they need the support from all members. He consequently appealed to them to be open minded and accept those who are joining the party across all states.

“He charged them to always cooperate with leaders of the party who are not necessarily the executives of the party but who have contributed in one way or the other in enhancing the growth and development of the party.

“He admonishes that there must be cooperation between leaders and the executives. The House further agrees to engage on an aggressive membership drive across the state in order to strengthen the party and make it the party to beat in the Edo 2024 governorship election,” Obiora said.

