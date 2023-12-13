A leading governorship aspirant on the flagship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, Barr. Asue Ighodalo has maintained that with his numerous track records and experiences, he remains the best person to take over from Godwin Obaseki as governor of the state.

The former Chairman of the Nigeria Breweries PLC explained that having worked closely with Senator Adams Oshiomhole as governor between 2008 to 2016 and Governor Godwin Obaseki as the Chairman of the now yearly ‘Alaghodaro Summit’, he is well equipped and prepared for governance in the state.

He said this during an interactive session with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council on Monday in Benin.

Ighodalo described himself as a bonafide Edo man from Ewohimi in Esan South-East of Edo State, stating unequivocally that he is nobody’s candidate but one who is ready to complement the good policies of the previous and current administrations in the state

He assured that his administration if elected would bring more development and strides to the people of the state as he intends to operate a people-driven government.

On why he is contesting the governor election in Edo, especially having recently resigned as Chairman of the Nigeria Breweries, a more certain job, the economist and financial expert said he was offering himself for service because of his desire to make Edo strong economically.

He stated that there are several parts of the economy that can be used to provide for the people and take them out of poverty.

He said that Edo State as the heartbeat of the nation should have good infrastructure like good roads, pipe-borne water, good hospitals, good schools and many others.

Admitting that it was a tough decision to leave the private sector for politics, he said he was prepared for the rigours of the job which demands integrity.

He said, “I am here to serve the state and I can say I am the best man for the job. I hear people saying I am Someone’s candidate but I can tell you that I am nobody’s candidate.

“All I will do is to bring my experience to bear having been chairman of several top companies.

“It was a tough decision resigning from those positions. I’m coming from a comfort zone and you put all of that down to say you want to do things for your people.

Continuing: “I have the ability to do things for many more people having done for fewer people in the corporate world.

“All of the experience and connection I have had all over the years would be brought to bear. I am committed and convinced that I can do it. It looks uncertain but even it will be certain in God’s name.

“I pledge to give youths the opportunity to serve in my government because the youths have talents to build the state. Be assured that I am fully committed to the upliftment of our state and I will give my life to ensure that,” he assured.

The governorship hopeful noted that he would build on success of past government in the state while ensuring that other policies would be fine-tuned to meet current needs.

He also said that he would unite the People’s Democratic People in the state while calling on stakeholders to bury their hatchets and work for the success of the party in the state.

