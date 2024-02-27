The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the September election, Asue Ighodalo, has appealed to former rivals for the ticket to join him towards success of the party in the exercise.

He made the plea upon receiving his certificate of return from the acting national chairman of the party, Umar Damagum, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Recall that incumbent deputy governor of the state, Philip Shiabu, had emerged from a parallel primary election even though he was also listed as an aspirant in the exercise conducted by the national leadership of the party.

Ighodalo said now that the contest is over, the party should unite to retain Edo State.

He stated: “My other co-aspirants, it’s good to contest, but the contest is over and like I have begging each and every one of you, I continue begging you, please, let’s come together as one.

“Since my first day in this party, I have been begging you and I will continue begging because it’s critical and extremely critical that Edo State must and shall be the grace God remain a PDP party, and that will be made easier if we work together as a team. And we will by the grace of God almighty work together. I will keep on begging, we must unite.”

He assured that he would listen to and take meaningful advice from the former rivals if elected, adding, “We all will be the governor of Edo.”

Ighodalo promised to run a government that is propelled by the youths, for youths, and with the youths if he wins the election.

“I will take their strength and creativity. I will take their ability to work hard; I will take their ingenuity and will turn Edo State to the state that every Nigerian will be proud of,” he added.

Damagum after presenting the certificate to him, appealed to the flag-bearer to reach out to other aspirants and reconcile with them, telling him: “You have a daunting task before you.”

“Normally, after primaries, a lot of disagreements, and it is better to reconcile yourselves. I’m urging the candidate to go after your fellow candidates and make them see reason why you must work as a team so that Edo will be an easy ride for us.

“We have seen what has happened in other parties, let us not rejoice because they are having their own challenges.

“We should be more focused on our own challenges and we should be more focused to take that state back for PDP,” the party boss stated.