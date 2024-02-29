The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate for the September 21, 2024 election in Edo, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, has reiterated his resolve to transform the state in the development area if voted into power.

He gave the assurance while addressing party supporters who thronged the Benin Airport to welcome him back from Abuja.

Recalling that Asue Ighodalo, recently nominated as the PDP candidate in a primary election many adjudged to be transparent, free, and fair, was given a certificate of return by the party’s national leadership in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ighodalo, while thanking the people who came out in large numbers to await his arrival, promised he would never disappoint them as the governor of Edo State.

The immediate past Board Chairman of Nigerian Breweries and Sterling Bank assured that his administration, if elected, would commence work from where Governor Godwin Obaseki stopped and even do more for the people.

He maintained that having been given the PDP return certificate, the real work has commenced and appealed to the people to support his ambition.

He said, “I want to thank you all for this show of love and support because if not for you people, we wouldn’t be where we are now.

“This is the time for the real work to commence, and by the grace of God, we are going to work hard to achieve our target.

“Where Governor will stop in terms of development, we are going to continue from there and even do more,” he assured.