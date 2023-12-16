An Edo Central Senatorial District pressure group, the Esan Alliance Movement (EAM), at the weekend expressed confidence in the ability of Senator Monday Okpebholo, governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to win the 2024 governorship seat for the APC if given the ticket.

EAM added that the senator representing Edo Central in the upper chamber was prepared to re-enact his winning strategy in the 2024 governorship election if given the party’s ticket.

The group said under Okpebholo, Edo State would witness economic prosperity and massive infrastructural development, adding that he had demonstrated the same even as a non-state actor in Edo central.

Okpebholo, popularly known as ‘Akpakomiza’ is a frontline APC governorship aspirant and Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Procurement.

The group, in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin on Saturday, while drumming support for the emergence of Okpebholo, also appealed to the party not to make the mistake fielding unpopular or wrong candidate for the party.

The Coordinator of EAM, Samson Okoduwa, and Imade Osagie, Secretary, said Okpebholo’s political sagacity and acumen broke the grip of PDP in Edo Central Senatorial District and defeated the then incumbent, Senator Clifford Ordia, in the 2023 general election.

The group noted that the candidacy of Okpebholo would herald victory for the APC in the 2024 governorship poll, adding that Edo state could not afford another tenure of the present lacklustre administration of the PDP in the state.

“As far as the politics of Edo State is concerned, Senator Okpebholo has paid his dues and has transformed the APC in Edo Central into a beautiful pride when others never believed that the party can be a vehicle for positive change.

“Even when he never thought he would contest the Edo Central senatorial seat, he took it upon himself to shop for a credible Esan sons to contest under the APC platform but they all declined that the party cannot win election in Edo Central.

“After succumbing to pressure Okpebholo contested the senatorial seat against the then incumbent senator and won overwhelmingly. Today, APC in Edo Central has been repositioned for victory in any future elections and for that reason, APC must go for a popular and acceptable candidate that will dismantle PDP political grip completely in Edo state”, the EAM assured.

