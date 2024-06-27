In a landmark judgement delivered by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, June 27, 2024, the court affirmed Alhaji Prince Yusuf Asamah Kadiri SAN as the Deputy Governorship candidate of the Labour Party for the upcoming Edo State gubernatorial election scheduled for September 21, 2024.

The case, Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/556/2024, was brought before the court by the Labour Party and three others against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The court ruled that the nomination process for Alhaji Prince Yusuf Asamah Kadiri SAN adhered strictly to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act, and subsidiary guidelines, as well as the Labour Party’s constitution.

The judge stated that the Labour Party had “over-complied” with all relevant legal and regulatory frameworks in nominating Alhaji Prince Yusuf Asamah Kadiri SAN.

Consequently, the court ordered INEC to accept and process Kadiri’s substitution as the Labour Party’s Deputy Governorship candidate and to publish his name on the list of candidates for the forthcoming election.

