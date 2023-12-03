The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that the 2024 governorship ticket is open to candidates from all three senatorial districts in the state. The party emphasized its commitment to selecting the most qualified candidate rather than adhering to zoning considerations.

In a statement, the State Secretary, Mr. Lawrence Okah, urged aspirants vying for the party’s candidacy to focus on issue-based campaigns and refrain from personal attacks on fellow aspirants. Okah emphasized the unity of the party, stating that regardless of the number of contenders, the APC remained a cohesive family.

“The party will prioritize merit in the upcoming primaries, ensuring that the chosen candidate possesses the capacity and ability to deliver success in the election,” Okah affirmed.

Mr. Kassim Afegbua, one of the gubernatorial aspirants, visited the party’s secretariat to formally announce his intention to vie for the party’s candidacy. During the meeting with the State Working Committee (SWC), Afegbua stressed his credentials as a fearless and upright politician, asserting that his candidacy was the best choice to lead the APC back to Osadebey Avenue.

Afegbua expressed concern about a perceived disconnect between the party’s leadership and those in government. He attributed this gap to someone within the party ranks who, despite expectations, had become, in his words, a “heartless man.” Traveling across the state, Afegbua noted the deteriorating road infrastructure, healthcare, and education sectors, pledging a commitment to address these issues and put an end to what he deemed excessive propaganda in the state over the past seven years.

