After experiencing losses in a senatorial seat and two federal House of Representatives seats in the 2023 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, particularly in Edo South Senatorial District, has resolved to put their house in order ahead of the governorship election scheduled to take place in September 2024.

The APC caucus meeting, held at Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s residence in Benin City, unanimously endorsed former Deputy Governor, Dr Pius Odubu, as the Edo South Senatorial caucus leader.

According to party supporters, there was a lack of cohesion within the zone going into the last election due to unhealthy rivalry, mutual suspicion, and bitterness among party leaders.

However, a party chieftain who identified himself as Osamuyi said that with the appointment of Odubu as caucus leader of Edo South Senatorial District, the APC would witness a rancour-free party organisation in the district, guaranteeing victory in 2024.

“I am overwhelmed by the decision of the party leaders. The arrival of Dr. Pius Odubu is the beginning of good things for Edo South.

The Odubu we know is down to earth; you get the right advice from him; he is not greedy; he runs an open policy; he doesn’t disrespect anyone; he picks up calls anytime; and his house is open to everyone.

What else do you want in a leader? Odubu is a grassroots politician who has proven himself. I will earnestly solicit for everyone in Edo South and Edo State, in general, to join hands together in ensuring our leader, Dr Pius Odubu, succeeds so that APC will succeed in 2024,” Osamuyi said.

In his remarks, Odubu said the success of the party in 2024 depends on the collective work of everyone and solicited the total support of all party faithful across the zones and the state as a whole.

The leader of the party in Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, admonished party leaders and members across the state to shun bitterness and embrace collaboration in the running of the affairs of the party.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced September 21, 2024, for the Edo State governorship election, as stated in a recent statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Sam Olumekun.

