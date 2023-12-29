A governorship aspirant in Edo state seeking the ticket of the All Progressives Congress, Prince Kassim Afegbua has promised to declare a state of emergency on deteriorating infrastructure in order to rescue the state from further decay if given the mandate.

A statement from his Media Office disclosed that Afegbua gave the pledge while addressing his party faithful in Owan West Local Government of the state on Thursday.

“I want to open up the Edo market through infrastructural renewal to expose the state for economic entrepreneurial drive”,

The aspirant decried the present sorry state of road infrastructure in the state which he said has contributed to poor economy and on insecurity challenges in the state.

According to Afegbua “Edo state is presently an abandoned state orchestrated by Godwin Obaseki’s government of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) that has continued to rape the state of its economic fortunes .

“Rather than sit down to deepen governance and address the poor economic situation in the state, the governor has been spreading hatred and disharmony across the land.

“It is a shame that he still travels across the state on the deplorable state of Federal and state roads without any concrete intervention.

“When I am opportune to govern the state, Edo State will become a construction hub to provoke the right infrastructure that could open up the Edo market”.

Afegbua bemoaned the woes that have befallen the state on account of poor governance pointing out that the incumbent Governor has done more damage to the state than could be imagined.

The governorship contender stressed: “it has been a government of failure, enabled by failure and driven by propaganda. There is no state cohesion and harmony that should propel development and growth.

“Edo state is in the news for the wrong reasons; Schools are in shambles, health care facilities are in deplorable conditions while the general psyche of the people has been broken.

“In such a depressing situation, you see pretenses everywhere and a season of despair”.

Scores of Owan West party Leaders commended Afegbua for being steadfast as a man of integrity, character and courage.

