The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again reassured Nigerians that it was fully prepared for the Edo State governorship election.

Barrister Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee in a statement last night said the Commission has made adequate preparations for the Edo State Governorship election scheduled for Saturday 19th September 2020. “All sensitive materials for the said election have left the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Benin City for the various Local Government Areas in the State. Agents of the political parties involved in the election, as well as those of the accredited Observer Groups, observed the distribution of the sensitive materials. ”

The statement implored “all the relevant stakeholders to continue to observe the distribution of the sensitive materials as they are moved further down the chain to the Registration Area Centres (RACs).”

Giving an update on the October governorship election in Ondo State, the electoral umpire revealed that since it could not get the full complement of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members required as ad hoc staff for the Ondo State Governorship Election scheduled for 10th October 2020. Consequently, it has resolved to broaden its net to recruit the required ad hoc staff from tertiary institutions.

ALSO READ: Ajayi Crowther varsity unveils Timothy Adebayo as new VC

The Commission, however, maintained its stance to accord privilege to graduates on mandatory national one year service.

Okoye disclosed that “after due consideration and to restore the corps members to their role in the electoral process, the Commission has decided to allow the recruitment of these additional NYSC members only. A special link to the registration form has therefore been provided to NYSC authorities to be used for this purpose. The Commission notes with appreciation the commitment of the NYSC leadership in sustaining the patriotic and crucial roles being played by corps members in the conduct of elections.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Edo 2020: We are fully prepared ― INEC