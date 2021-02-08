Edo 2020: Sports festival postponed for fourth time

The Minister for Youths and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare has announced that owing to the preparedness in terms of COVID-19 precautionary measures, the National Sports Festival has been postponed again for the fourth time.

The minister made the announcement on Monday while addressing the press during the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19.

According to him, the shift in date was necessary as the competition which was to start on the 14th of February in Edo State, was very vital to the nation.

“It is our own version of the Olympic and most of the participants are young people – the youths.”

He also acknowledged the readiness of the Edo State Government in terms of facilities and adhering to COVID-19 measures.

He, however, stated that the most feasible date to have the games according to him is in April this year.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…