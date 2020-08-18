The Presidency has dismissed as a “patched work of mischief,” a viral video where the former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is heard telling the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, about “arrests” concerning the Edo state governorship election.

This followed the allegations by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the presidential villa meeting may be a prelude to the arrest of unnamed opposition politicians and clerics in the state before the September 19 election.

But a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday night, said that Gambari and Oshiomhole will never work against their values of protecting Nigerians.

It also stressed President Muhammadu Buhari’s position that election must reflect the will of the people.

The statement read: “It is very important to strongly dispel misguided messaging amongst commentators, rights activists, advocates and journalists who have been reacting to a trending short video clip, alleging that the Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and Chief Adams Oshiomhole, the former All Progressives Congress, APC chairman had hatched a plan to arrest opposition individuals ahead of the September, the election in Edo State.

“Firstly, it is important to state that the video was an ingenious patchwork of mischief, extracted from an innocent conversation focused on the emerging incidents of violence in the run-up to the election.

“It is equally a fact that various political parties campaigning in Edo have levelled accusations of violence against one another. In such a heightened state of uncertainty, responsible leadership must ensure that elections are conducted in a peaceful manner and if warranted, judicious use of Law enforcement to protect lives and properties of citizens is mobilized thus preventing criminal elements from subverting the democratic process. This message has consistently been repeated by Mr President. He does not support violence of any sort and its propagators will be brought to justice. ELECTIONS MUST REFLECT THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE.

“Equally important, is that the persons in the video, Professor Gambari and Comrade Oshiomhole have a history and track record of working to protect the rights of Nigerians and humanity of all walks of life, especially the poor and marginalized; and as such will not be found encouraging any conduct that runs counter to these values.”

