Edo 2020: Parties adopt written addresses on petitions at tribunal

Parties to the remaining four petitions before the Edo Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on Wednesday adopted their final written addresses and other processes filed by their counsels, who all relied on the arguments therein.

The petitioners’ counsels urged the Tribunal to allow their petitions and grant the reliefs they are seeking, just as the different respondents’ counsels, on the contrary, urged the Tribunal to dismiss the various Petitions on grounds varying from being incompetent to being frivolous and an abuse of court processes.

The Tribunal subsequently reserved Judgement for a date to be announced to the parties in the petitions.

The four remaining petitions were filed by ADP and its governorship candidate, Iboi Emmanuel; APP, without joining its governorship candidate, Amos Areloegbe; APM, excluding its governorship candidate, Igbineweka Osamuede, and Agol, without joining her political party (NNPP).

It would be recalled that on December 11, 2020, the tribunal dismissed, in a unanimous ruling, the petition by Action Alliance, AA, and its governorship candidate, Ukonga Onaivi, against Obaseki, PDP and INEC, for failing to file pre-hearing notice.

The remaining four petitions all seek the nullification of the September 19 re-election of Obaseki and his deputy (Shaibu), while calling for fresh election by INEC, but to exclude PDP, Obaseki and his running mate, in view of the call for their disqualification over alleged forgery of their certificates.

The tribunal’s inaugural sitting took place on October 30, with the tribunal having 180 days from the date of filing the petitions to conclude hearing in the matters and deliver judgments. The panel is expected to close its business in the first week of April this year.

