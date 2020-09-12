Edo 2020: Outsiders should keep off for free, fair, credible polls, Edo leaders say

Ahead of the forthcoming Gubernatorial election in Edo State, the Edo Community leaders in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, have called on non-indigenes of the state to keep off the state to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conduct a free, fair and credible poll that will be acceptable to all and sundry in the state and the country in general.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the President of the group under the umbrella of “Edo Community Leaders in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT,” Hon Dickson Omoregie warned those he described as “outsiders” to stop beating the drum of war in the State through their reckless and unguarded statements ahead of the poll.

Omoregie who pointed out that the two leading contestants in the race, Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu of All Progressives Congress, APC, were eminently qualified and were indigenes of the state and from the same Constituency wondered why outsiders who have nothing at stake should be beating the drum of war and be causing unnecessary tension in Edo State.

According to him, ” Election will come and go, these elements will go back to their States but Edo State and we the indigenes will remain, what should be of concern is post-election in Edo, how the winner will embrace governance of all-inclusiveness and not a winner takes all

“We will like to thank our Royal father and the Chairman of the Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers, the Oba Benin for his wise and timely counsel to the contesting Political Parties, the contestants and their teeming supporters on the need for peaceful election in the state

“Our referred Oba has spoken and everybody knows that he doesn’t talk anyhow, so, we stand by his words and we want all true Edo sons and daughters to follow suit to have a one United Edo State after the election.

“The two main contestants will reconcile themselves and move forward after the election because they are brothers with the interest of the State in their hearts, we have traditions, people should not come from the outside to pollute their minds.”

The Group also urged the electoral umpire, INEC and the Security Agencies handling the conduct of the poll to abide by the rules of the game with due diligence so as to create an enabling environment for the peaceful conduct of the all-important election.

