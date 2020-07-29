Edo 2020: Obaseki’s campaign director, two others resign

By Tribune Online
Mr Patrick Iyoha, Director, Obaseki/Shaibu Movement and a member of the state Waste Management Board, has resigned his appointment.

Iyoha in a letter dated July 28, addressed to Governor Godwin Obaseki, said that his resignation was with immediate effect and due to personal reason.

Similarly, two members, including Mr Gabriel Oiboh, Chairman, State Post Primary Education Board, also tendered their letters of resignation to the governor.

Oiboh and the first member of the board, Mr Osanyemwere Osawe, in a letter dated July 28, said that their resignations followed pressure to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Earlier, three commissioners of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Area Development Commission had on Monday resigned their appointments.

The commissioners — Osamwonyi Atu, Emmanuel Odigie and Rilwanu Oshiomhole — represented Edo South, Edo Central and Edo North senatorial districts.

(NAN)

