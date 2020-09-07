Edo 2020: Clark faults APC’s allegation against Igini, advocates peaceful exercise

Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark has faulted the allegations by the All Progressives Congress (PDP) in Edo State against the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Mike Igini.

The Edo APC had accused Igini of allegedly holding nocturnal meetings with Governor Godwin Obaseki to flood the state with fake INEC result sheets and hired Adhoc corps members for the purpose.

But Clark, in a statement on Sunday, described the allegation against Igini as unfounded and spurious.

The convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) described the Akwa Ibom REC as one who had been diligently carrying out his assignments with dignity.

According to the Ijaw leader, Igini’s spotless integrity earned him an appointment as SEC again by President Muhammadu Buhari in spite of having enjoyed the same appointment during the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Clark expressed deep concerns over the growing violence ahead of the September 19 governorship election in the state, calling on politicians to ensure a hitch-free and peaceful exercise.

