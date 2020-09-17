Edo 2020: APC’s empowerment programme plot to buy votes ― PDP

The PDP National Campaign Council for Edo Governorship election has condemned what is observed as the despicable attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to hide under the guise of disbursement of Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme (MEES) to “swindle the people of Edo State and violate their conscience ahead of the September 19 election.”

A statement issued by the campaign spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Thursday noted that “the desperate resort to such underhand measure has further exposed the fact that the APC has lost confidence in the ability of its degraded candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to command any genuine vote on Saturday, but added that such illicit and scandalous enterprise avails nothing, as the people of Edo State cannot be bought.”

The party added: “This criminal and shameful attempt to beguile the people and buy their conscience is an unpardonable insult to the sensibilities of the good people of Edo State.

“Such corrupt approach has further wrecked the integrity of the APC and its damaged candidate and distanced them the more from Edo voters.

“More distressing is that the APC, in its desperation, is shamelessly trying to use the Micro Enhancement Scheme to introduce diabolic measures and derail the electoral process.

“Worse still, the plan by the APC is that the unsuspecting participants, who will be promised sums of money to assist in compromising the election, will be abandoned after their voters’ cards have been collected and left to their fate when apprehended.”

The PDP Campaign, however, commended the leaders and citizens of Edo state, in various communities for condemning and rejecting “this satanic plot by the APC to buy the people and compromise the sanctity of the election.”

It urged the people of Edo state to remain at alert as well as continue to reject and report any attempt by the APC to compromise them with financial or material inducement.

“Furthermore, the people of Edo must ensure that they do not release their voter cards, personal pictures or lists of persons in their communities, churches, mosques and other groups to anybody ahead of Saturday’s election,” the party stated.

The PDP urged the people to remain prayerful and vigilant against “forces of darkness that are out to compromise the electoral process.”

It also counselled the APC and Ize-Iyamu to withdraw from the election “instead of resorting to underhand measures, since it is clear that nothing, not even violence, lies, monetary inducement and their endless shenanigans can make the people of Edo state change their resolve to re-elect Governor Godwin Obaseki on Saturday.”

