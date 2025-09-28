Editors express concern over growing attempt to suppress press freedom, freedom of expression

THE Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting high standards of editorial leadership and protecting press freedom.

The guild also disclosed that it noted the challenges journalism as a profession faces in Nigeria, most especially the growing attempt to suppress press freedom and freedom of expression.

This was contained in a statement signed by the President and General Secretary of the guild, Eze Anaba and Onuohe Ukeh, respectively.

The guild stated this while commemorating the 2025 World News Day, which is held on September 28 every year.

The guild called for a renewed call to uphold fact-based journalism and defend press freedom.

It saluted Nigerian and international journalists who, in spite of daunting challenges, continue to work tirelessly to provide truthful and accurate information to the public.

“As we celebrate World News Day, we note the challenges journalism as a profession faces in Nigeria, most especially the growing attempt to suppress press freedom and freedom of expression.

“We will always stand firm to defend the rights of journalists, promote high ethical standard in our noble profession and resist any move, in whatever means, to harass and intimidate journalists as well as impede journalism.”

The NGE urged journalists to shun fake news, misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda, while upholding the core principles of accuracy, fairness, objectivity, and truth.

It also called on government at all levels to desist from using repressive laws, including the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention, etc.) Act to harass media professionals.

“We urge the government to always respect the Freedom of Information Act by freely providing journalists any requested information and, therefore, aligning itself with the United Nations Universal Day for Access to Information.

“We urge Nigerians to choose truth, facts, and journalism, bearing in mind that fact-based journalism is the foundation of a healthy democracy.

“Fact-based journalism provides citizens with accurate and reliable information, enabling them to make informed decisions,” the guild said.

