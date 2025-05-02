Ede Poly gets student loan funds, matriculates 11,108 new students

The management of the Federal Polytechnic Ede, Osun, has confirmed the receipt of federal government student loan funds for 583 students of the institution.

The Rector of the school, Polytechnic, Engr. Dr Man Yahaya Sani confirmed the development on Friday during the matriculation of 11,108 fresh National Diploma and Higher National Diploma students for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Sani said the beneficiaries of the funds will be notified, praising President Bola Tinubu for the gesture.

“A few days ago, we received a lump sum loan disbursement made on behalf of 583 students by the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). The affected students would be notified on the loan disbursement made on their behalf soonest,” the Rector stated.

In his address, Sanni warned the new intakes that the institution will not compromise on its standard, urging them to take their education as a priority.

Sani, while promising management support to the new students, noted that any student who cannot meet the expected standards will be shown the way out of the school.

He said, “I charge you all to face your studies squarely in order not to lose this golden opportunity. Here at Federal Polytechnic, Ede, we have set standards that we do not compromise under any guise.

“As always, the Management, on its part, would make your experience here memorable, rewarding, and as excellent as possible. However, you are to note that for any student who cannot meet the expected standards, the Authority will show him/her the way out of the system.

“It is my sincere hope that the skills and experience you will acquire here will equip you for further achievements in future.”

The Rector also urged the new intakes to report any suspicious activity within the campus to the authorities.

“My dear matriculating students, as you embark on this academic journey in this new environment, I wish to assure you of maximum security on the campus. However, I want to plead that you do not hesitate to report any suspicious activity to either the Dean of Students’ Affairs, Security Officers, your Heads of Departments, or Course Advisers for necessary and proactive action”.

Sanni while listing some of the achievements of the management of the institution in the last two years, said, “We have progressed in key projects, like academic buildings, lecture halls, and laboratories, equipping them with modern amenities and technologies.

“We have advanced our academic programs and also updated our curricula to reflect current industry needs and technological trends. New courses and modern teaching methods were also introduced to equip our students with the skills required to thrive in today’s evolving job market.

“I must also let you know that the Polytechnic is anxious of moving to her Permanent Site (South Campus). I would like to invite spirited and well-meaning philanthropists to support this Polytechnic financially in order to meet our target of a fully and beautifully developed Permanent Site to further increase our capacity and to accommodate the increasing demand for candidates seeking admission into this Polytechnic. The Polytechnic will undoubtedly develop faster if we move to the Permanent site.”

