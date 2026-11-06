Ede: AIG orders Osun student’s release, promises probe into police assault

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 11, Osogbo, Bassey Ewah, has directed the immediate release of a student arrested in connection with an incident involving the alleged assault of a young man by police operatives in Ede, Osun State.

The directive followed growing public concern over a viral video circulating on social media, which captured uniformed policemen allegedly assaulting and manhandling a young man, despite pleas by a woman at the scene for the officers to spare him.

Ewah reportedly gave the order on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, during an interactive session with representatives of the student community and the affected student at the zonal headquarters in Osogbo.

The development came amid calls for an investigation into the conduct of the officers involved in the incident, which was widely circulated on the social media platform X.

The video, shared by an X user, Oyekola A. Samuel, popularly known as @OKollyp, showed the officers allegedly subjecting the young man to physical assault, while a visibly concerned woman appealed for restraint.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ojedele Olanrewaju Tunji, disclosed that the AIG had ordered the student’s release and assured the student representatives that the incident would receive a thorough and impartial investigation.

According to the statement, the alleged assault involved operatives of the Zone 11 Cybercrime Unit.

Ewah, while addressing the students, reportedly assured them that the police command would not overlook the circumstances surrounding the incident and would ensure that the matter was properly investigated.

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He also underscored the importance of accountability, discipline and professionalism in policing, stressing that officers must discharge their responsibilities in accordance with established standards.

The AIG further assured members of the public that the outcome of the investigation would be made public upon its conclusion.

He urged residents to remain calm and law-abiding, noting that appropriate measures were being taken to address the situation and ensure that justice was served.