Edda crisis: Nwifuru nullifies banishment of ex-council chairman, others

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has described the banishment against former chairman of Edda Local Government Area, Eni Uduma Chima and his younger brother, Uduma Chima, by the town union of the community as null and void.

The governor said the action of the town union against the two brothers, negates the principles of the federal republic of Nigeria.

The community, known for its volatility because of series of crises arising from power tussle by political gladiators in the area, have been witnessing killings, maiming and destruction of properties worth millions of naira for the past two months.

The latest killing occurred on Wednesday this week when a member of the community, Udu Nnachi Uzor was murdered by gunmen in his house, leaving his wife, Onyinye who is nursing a two month old baby and three other children behind.

The widow alleged a member of a political group in the area known as ‘catcham boys’, killed her husband and called for the arrest of the man who she gave his name as Deri.

Before the killing of Uzor, the town union of the community and some stakeholders of the area pronounced the former chairman of the local government, Eni and his younger brother, Uduma banished for seven years.

They also announced that the duo will pay N106 million as fine when they return from the banishment after the seven years.

The banishment escalated the tension in the community.

Nwifuru summoned the warring groups to his office on Friday to find lasting solution to the crisis.

“We disagree on the banishment, we dis- agreed on one condition, that this banishment cannot hold because this banishment negates the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and because of that it cannot stand,” he said.

He warned that no civilian in the community no matter the status should bear arms and disbanded all the warring groups known as catcham boys, trigger-happy boys and amnesty boys in the area.

“No civilian, no matter who that person is, whether it’s catcham boys, whether it’s trigger-happy boys, whether it’s amnesty boys, anyone found with any ammunition or arms should be dealt with according to the rule of law.

“Two, Eni requested that his MAC-Truck diverted to unknown destination, should be returned to him. The community should provide their MAC-Truck and return it to him,” he ordered.

Nwifuru ordered all the warring groups to collapse their structures to the town union leadership and traditional ruler of the community.

He ordered the reactivation of Ekoli police post as recommended by Eni to tackle security issues in the community head-on.

