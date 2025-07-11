Edda crisis: Ebonyi traditional rulers banish Town Union President, impose hefty fine

The Ekoli Edda Traditional Council has taken drastic measures against the Town Union President, Kalu Ama Mba, amidst the ongoing crisis in Ekoli community, Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

Following an emergency meeting, the traditional rulers declared Mba banished for 10 years and imposed a fine of N300 million plus a life local cow.

The monarchs, in a statement signed by the Chairman, Ekoli Edda Traditional Council, HRH Etta Egor Akanu, and other prominent traditional leaders, alleged that the community has been plagued by killings and violence perpetrated by the Catcham Boys, a local vigilante group they claim has Mba’s support.

“Many people have been killed in the community by the Catcham Boys who have the support of the town union president,” the statement read.

The traditional rulers called for Mba’s removal as Town Union President, citing his alleged role in fueling the crisis.

“The community has been in crisis since he emerged as the town union president,” they said, adding that Mba must pay N300 million as general damages and present a live local cow for cleansing and atonement after his banishment.

The crisis in Ekoli community escalated with the recent killing of Udu Nnachi Uzor, who was shot dead by suspected Catcham Boys in his home at Ndenworo village.

Uzor’s wife, Onyinye, a nursing mother, witnessed the incident and identified one of the attackers as “Deri.”

“They moved straight into the room and shot him dead. He was shot by one of the Catcham members known as ‘Deri’,” she recounted.

The community has called for the arrest and prosecution of the killers, while the traditional rulers’ decision has sparked mixed reactions.

The Ebonyi State Government and security agencies have been urged to intervene and restore peace to the troubled community.