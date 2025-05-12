Edan Alexander: Hamas releases last surviving American hostage in Gaza

Hamas has transferred Edan Alexander, the last confirmed living American hostage held in Gaza, to the Red Cross ahead of his release to Israel, according to both Hamas and the Israeli military.

The 21-year-old was freed following several days of negotiations involving the United States, aiming to establish a ceasefire and restore humanitarian aid access to Gaza.

His release comes just ahead of US President Donald Trump’s scheduled Middle East visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Alexander, originally from New Jersey, was serving with the Israeli military near the Gaza border when he was taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attacks.

His mother, Yael Alexander, previously described him as “such an American kid, full of life, very funny, very friendly” during a CNN interview in March.

Following his release, 58 hostages remain in Gaza, with around 20 believed to still be alive. Among those confirmed deceased are four American citizens: married couple Gadi and Judi Weinstein Haggai, and soldiers Itay Chen and Omer Neutra.

Alexander’s family celebrated the news on Mother’s Day, calling it “the greatest gift imaginable,” and expressed gratitude to Trump, US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and the wider administration for their efforts.

Yael Alexander boarded a flight to Israel Sunday night to reunite with her son. A photo shared by US Special Envoy Adam Boehler showed her onboard the commercial flight with his team.

In Jerusalem, demonstrators carried posters of Edan Alexander, calling for his release.

President Trump praised the development as “monumental news” on Truth Social, calling it a sign of “good faith” from Hamas, Qatar, and Egypt to end the conflict and ensure the return of all hostages and remains.

Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi told the group’s Al Aqsa TV channel that the deal was a direct negotiation with the US, trading Alexander’s release for the reintroduction of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

US envoy Witkoff clarified to CNN that the talks were conducted indirectly.

He is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later Monday.

A proof-of-life video from mid-April showed Alexander appealing directly to President Trump for help.

Soon afterward, Hamas claimed it had lost contact with the militants guarding him.

Gaza remains on the brink of famine due to Israel’s continued blockade, which has lasted over two months and led to severe shortages and inflated prices.

Israel has said the blockade aims to pressure Hamas into releasing all hostages. However, international organizations argue the restriction violates international law, with some accusing Israel of weaponizing starvation—a potential war crime.

Despite Alexander’s release, Israel has not resumed humanitarian aid.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office emphasized that Israel had only agreed to establish a “safe corridor” for the hostage’s release and had not committed to a broader ceasefire or the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Trump expressed hope that this development could lead to an end to the war, while Netanyahu reiterated that “negotiations will take place under fire.”

Speaking in March, Yael Alexander told CNN she never stopped hoping: “I’m a mom. I just want to hold him again and say, ‘Edan, you’re safe. You’re home.’”

(CNN)