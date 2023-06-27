As Muslim faithful in Nigeria and around the world celebrate this year’s Eid-al-Adha festival, the Onyize of Ebiraland, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has tasked Nigerians to walk the path of peace, love, and oneness for a greater Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement made available to Journalists on Wednesday.

She said the festivity signified a time for Muslims to fortify their beliefs and display acts of compassion and benevolence.

“As Muslims around the world celebrate this auspicious day of Eid-ul-adha, my family and I wish you the very best of this day.

“It is a season to strengthen our faith, to show kindness and generosity, and to celebrate the blessings of The Almighty. As we pray for our country and our leaders, may Allah’s blessings be with you today and always.

“I also call on Nigerians to embrace peace, love and unity, for a greater Nigeria. Wishing you and your family a joyous and prosperous Eid Ul Adha,” the Onyize said.