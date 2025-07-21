Ecuadorian gang leader ‘Fito’ extradited to the US over drug, gun charges

The United States Department of Justice has successfully extradited Ecuadorian gang leader, Jose Adolfo Macias, widely known as “Fito,” to face drug trafficking and gun smuggling charges in a Brooklyn federal court.

According to the aviation authority in Guayaquil, a DOJ aircraft arrived in the city around 12:45 p.m. local time on Sunday, July 20, and departed with the suspect shortly after 2 p.m. State media outlet TC Television reported similar timings, confirming the plane’s arrival at 12:30 p.m. and departure at 2:12 p.m.

A photograph released by Ecuadorian prison officials showed Macias clad in a t-shirt, shorts, a helmet, and a bulletproof vest, flanked by heavily armed officers of the National Police as he was escorted to the waiting aircraft.

This development follows a court hearing on July 11, 2025, where Macias accepted the Ecuadorian court’s decision to allow his extradition. The hearing was held at the National Court of Justice in Quito, with heavy security presence outside the premises.

Macias is the leader of Los Choneros, a notorious criminal organization that the US government accuses of trafficking multiple tons of cocaine from Ecuador to several other countries. He was indicted in April by a federal court in Brooklyn on seven charges related to drug trafficking and illegal arms smuggling.

In January 2024, Macias dramatically escaped from a prison in Guayaquil, where he was serving a 34-year sentence for homicide and drug-related crimes. His escape triggered a nationwide wave of violence, including the televised hostage-taking of media workers by armed gangs.

The violence prompted Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa to declare an internal armed conflict and designate Los Choneros and 21 other gangs as terrorist organizations.

After more than a year on the run, Macias was recaptured last month by Ecuadorian authorities in an underground bunker hidden beneath a luxury mansion in the Manabí province. The villa reportedly featured marble walls, a private gym, and a game room.

In a court filing submitted on Sunday to the Eastern District of New York, US prosecutors requested Macias be held in custody until his trial, citing his high flight risk and the serious threat he poses to public safety. The document emphasized that Macias was extradited “for the sole purpose of facing prosecution.”

His attorney in the US, Alexei Schacht, confirmed to CNN that Macias will appear in Brooklyn Federal Court on Monday. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and could be sentenced to life.

