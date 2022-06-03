Ecstatic crowd troop to airport to welcome Tambuwal back to Sokoto after PDP presidential primary

Hundreds of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters and well-wishers on Friday thronged the Sultan Abubakar International Airport in Sokoto, Sokoto State, to welcome the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to the state.

The supporters, who besieged the airport immediately after Friday prayer, around 2:30pm, waited for hours before the governor arrived some few minutes before 6:00 p.m.

The enthusiastic crowd sang and danced as they joined the governor’s convoy to the city.





It will be recalled that Tambuwal, one of the top PDP presidential aspirants, stepped down for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at the convention venue and directed his supporters to vote for the former vice president.

The development has been described by many as the game changer that made Atiku to clinch the party’s presidential ticket.